Politics PM hosts Vietnam-ASEAN Economic Cooperation Development Association delegation Representatives from the Vietnam-ASEAN Economic Cooperation Development Association (VASEAN) have asked for stronger support from the Government and Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc for the business community to overcome difficulties brought about by COVID-19 pandemic and recover and expand production, during a meeting with the PM in Hanoi on March 18.

Politics More cases put under supervision of central anti-corruption steering committee Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong presided over a meeting on March 18 of the Standing Board of the Central Steering Committee on Anti-Corruption, to look into the handling of a number of cases that are under the supervision of the committee since its 19th session.

Politics Administrative reform saves 6.3 trillion VND each year Administrative reform has been thoroughly implemented at all levels and helped save more than 18 million working days each year, equivalent to over 6.3 trillion VND (274.32 million USD) of social expenditure, Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh has said.

Politics 15th NA election: Presidium of VFF Central Committee holds second consultative conference The Presidium of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee held the second consultative conference on March 18 to reach agreement on a preliminary list of candidates nominated by central agencies for the upcoming election of deputies to the 15th National Assembly.