– Member of the Party Central Committee and Deputy Foreign Minister Le Hoai Trung has been appointed as head of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for External Relations.The Politburo’s appointment decision was announced at a conference on March 19 by Party Central Committee member and deputy head of the Party Central Committee's Organisaiton Commission Hoang Dang Quang.Congratulating Trung on his appointment, Politburo member and standing member of the Party Central Committee's Secretariat Vo Van Thuong stressed that Trung is a professional diplomat with rich experience and nearly 40 years working in the diplomacy sector, including over 10 years working as Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs.Thuong said he believes that with his capabilities and experience, Trung will, together with staff members of the Commission for External Relations, uphold and promote the tradition and achievements of the commission, which is the Party's strategic advisory body in foreign affairs.On the occasion, Thuong, on behalf of the Politburo, spoke highly of the dedication of Hoang Binh Quan during his time working as head of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for External Relations for 12 years.In his speech, Trung expressed his honour to be entrusted with the job, and vowed to do his best to perform the task, deserving the trust of the Politburo and Secretariat of the Party Central Committee./.