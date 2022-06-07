Le Hong Son assigned to operate affairs of Hanoi People’s Committee
The Standing Board of the Hanoi Party Committee has assigned its member Le Hong Son, Deputy Secretary of the Party Civil Affairs Committee and Permanent Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee, to be in charge of and operate affairs of the Party Party Civil Affairs Committee and the People’s Committee.
According to an official dispatch issued by the municipal Party Committee on June 7 afternoon, Son will take on the mission until the vacant positions as Secretary of the Party Civil Affairs Committee and Chairman of the People's Committee for the 2021-2026 tenure are filled up.
According to an official dispatch issued by the municipal Party Committee on June 7 afternoon, Son will take on the mission until the vacant positions as Secretary of the Party Civil Affairs Committee and Chairman of the People’s Committee for the 2021-2026 tenure are filled up.
Earlier the same day, the municipal People’s Council dismissed Chu Ngoc Anh from the post of Chairman of the People’s Committee (2021-2026 tenure).
The council also issued Resolution No. 11/NQ-HĐND on the dismissal of Anh from the post of member of the council for his violations of the Party’s regulations and the State’s laws, causing serious consequences and losses to the State budget and triggering public concern. He has failed to satisfy standards set for a council member.
On June 6, the Party Central Committee expelled Anh from the Party for his involvement in a COVID-19 test kit scam.
Anh is a member of the Party Central Committee, Deputy Secretary of the Hanoi Party Committee and Secretary of the Party Civil Affairs Committee to the municipal People’s Committee, former Secretary of the Party Civil Affairs Committee of the Ministry of Science and Technology, and former Minister of Science and Technology./.