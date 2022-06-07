Politics Chu Ngoc Anh dismissed from Hanoi chairman post Chu Ngoc Anh was dismissed from the position as Chairman of the 16th municipal People’s Committee (2021-2026 tenure) at a meeting of the Hanoi People’s Council on June 7.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on June 7 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency on June 7.

Politics Nguyen Thanh Long dismissed from NA, health minister posts The National Assembly (NA) on June 7 approved resolutions on the dismissal of Nguyen Thanh Long from the positions as the deputy of the 15th legislature and the Health Minister over his wrongdoings related to a COVID-19 test kit scam.