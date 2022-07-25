Culture - Sports Wood-engraved paintings highlight ethnic minority culture An exhibition from renowned painter Giang Nam at Exhibition House, 16 Ngo Quyen Street, in Hanoi surprised art lovers with its more than 70 wood-engraved paintings. The works spotlight the traditional customs and culture of ethnic minority groups in the northern mountainous province of Bac Kan.

Culture - Sports Vietnam to host Miss Earth 2023 The international beauty pageant Miss Earth 2023 is scheduled to be organised in Nha Trang in Khanh Hoa province.

Culture - Sports Ethnic minorities in Dak Nong preserve brocade weaving Ethnic minority groups in the Central Highlands province of Dak Nong are working tirelessly to preserve and promote their traditional brocade weaving as a way of keeping their cultural values alive.