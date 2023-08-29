Le Van Cong wins gold at World Para Powerlifting Championships
Le Van Cong picked up a gold medal for Vietnam in the Men’s 49kg category at the World Para Powerlifting Championships in Dubai, UAE, on August 23. This is the second time Cong has bagged a gold at the World Championships, after doing so in 2017.
VNA
