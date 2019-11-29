Party, State leader extends condolences to Albania over earthquake losses
Party General Secretary and President Nguyen Phu Trong has sent a message of condolences to President of Albania Ilir Meta over the losses caused by the strong earthquake on November 26.
Rescuers handle the earthquake's consequences in Durres town of Albania on November 27 (Photo: Xinhua/VNA)
The 6.4 magnitude quake, the biggest hitting Albania for 30 years, killed more than 20 people and injured nearly 600 others.
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc also sent condolences to his Albanian counterpart Edi Rama./.