Leader of Bosnia and Herzegovina impressed by Vietnam’s economic achievements
Chairman of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina Šefik Džaferovic said he was impressed by Vietnam’s economic achievements which he hoped would be the foundation for the two countries to promote bilateral relations, enhance mutual understanding and support each other at international forums and organisations.
Vietnamese Ambassador to Bosnia and Herzegovina Nguyen Thi Bich Thao presents her letter of credentials to Chairman of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina Šefik Džaferovic. (Source: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - Chairman of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina Šefik Džaferovic said he was impressed by Vietnam’s economic achievements which he hoped would be the foundation for the two countries to promote bilateral relations, enhance mutual understanding and support each other at international forums and organisations.
The leader made the remarks at a reception for Vietnamese Ambassador to Bosnia and Herzegovina Nguyen Thi Bich Thao after the ambassador presented her letter of credentials recently.
The host took note of the Vietnamese ambassador’s proposal that Bosnia and Herzegovina support Vietnam’s bid to become a member of the UN Human Rights Council in 2023-2025 tenure, early sign with Vietnam an agreement on visa exemption for bearers of diplomatic and official passports.
He pledged to create favourable conditions for the new Vietnamese ambassador to fulfil her mission.
Ambassador Thao vowed to work to expand Vietnam- Bosnia and Herzegovina cooperation in economy, trade and other potential fields.
The ambassador also had working sessions with officials of the Foreign Ministry of Bosnia and Herzegovina on specific measures to boost bilateral ties in the time ahead./.