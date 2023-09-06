Politics UK-Vietnam relations make remarkable progress: Ambassador British Ambassador to Vietnam Iain Frew highlighted the remarkable progress in UK – Vietnam relations when he chaired the UK Embassy’s September 6 press conference on the 50th anniversary of the ties (September 11, 1973-2023) and the upcoming UK Festival.

Politics PMs of Vietnam, Japan meet on sidelines of 43rd ASEAN Summit Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and his Japanese counterpart Kishida Fumio discussed bilateral relations at their meeting on the sidelines of the 43rd ASEAN Summit and Related Summits in Jakarta, Indonesia, on September 6.

Politics Cuba’s Moncada Barracks attack marked in Ben Tre The People’s Committee of Ben Tre on September 6 held a ceremony to mark the 70th anniversary of the attack on Moncada Barracks of Cuba and 40 years since the establishment of Moncada Village in the southern province.

Politics Vietnam’s National Day celebrated in Italy The Vietnamese Embassy in Italy held a ceremony on September 5 night to celebrate the 78th anniversary of Vietnam's National Day (September 2, 1945 - 2023).