Leaders commemorate President Ho Chi Minh on National Day
Representatives from the Party, National Assembly, State, Government and Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee paid tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at his mausoleum in Hanoi on September 1 on the occasion of the 75th National Day (September 2, 1945-2020).
Representatives from the Party, National Assembly, State, Government and Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee pay tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at his mausoleum in Hanoi on September 1 (Photo: VNA)
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and VFF Central Committee President Tran Thanh Man joined the delegation which also included a number of former leaders and leaders of ministries, sectors and central organisations, among others.
Participants commemorated President Ho Chi Minh and recalled great contributions that the late leader made to the revolutionary cause of the Party and nation.
President Ho Chi Minh led the Vietnamese nation to success in the struggle for national independence.
On September 2, 1945, he read the Declaration of Independence, declaring to the world the foundation of the Democratic Republic of Vietnam, now the Socialist Republic of Vietnam.
President Ho Chi Minh was a talented leader, a national hero who devoted all his life to the national independence and freedom and happiness of the people while tirelessly striving for peace and progress in the world.
The delegation also laid flowers at the Monument for Heroic Martyrs on Bac Son street.
Also on September 1, delegations from the Ministries of Defence, Public Security and Foreign Affairs, as well as the Party Committee and People’s Committee of Hanoi paid tribute to President Ho Chi Minh and laid flowers at the Monument for Heroic Martyrs.
Meanwhile, a delegation of the Party Committee, People’s Council, People’s Committee and VFF Committee of Ho Chi Minh City paid tribute to President Ho Chi Minh and President Ton Duc Thanh at the Ho Chi Minh Museum’s branch in the city, the Ton Duc Thang Museum and the President Ho Chi Minh Statue Park.
On the occasion, Ho Chi Minh City will organise various activities to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the August Revolution and the National Day, including a firework show in September 2 night./.