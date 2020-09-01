Politics Sympathy to China over building collapse Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on August 31 cabled a message of sympathy to Premier of the State Council of China Li Keqiang over a building collapse that caused serious human and material losses in China two days ago.

Politics Vietnamese Ambassador meets Chinese State Counsellor Vietnamese Ambassador to China Pham Sao Mai on August 31 paid a courtesy call to Chinese State Counsellor and Defence Minister Wei Fenghe.

Politics Vietnamese embassies mark anniversary of diplomatic sector, National Day The Vietnamese Embassy in Switzerland recently held a ceremony marking the 75th anniversary of Vietnam’s diplomatic sector (August 28) and the 20th anniversary of the embassy.