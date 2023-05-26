Leaders congratulate Argentina on May Revolution
Hanoi (VNA) – President Vo Van Thuong a congratulatory message to his Argentinean counterpart Alberto Fernandez on the occasion of the 213th anniversary of the May Revolution of Argentina (May 25, 1810 - 2023).
On the same day, Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son sent a similar message to Argentinean Minister of Foreign Relations, International Trade and Worship Santiago Andres Cafiero./.
