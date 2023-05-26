Politics NA delegation attends Nevsky International Ecological Congress in St. Petersburg A National Assembly (NA) delegation led by NA Vice Chairman Nguyen Khac Dinh attended the 10th Nevsky International Ecological Congress in St. Petersburg in Russia, at the invitation of the First Deputy Speaker of the Federation Council of Federal Assembly of Russia (upper house) Andrey Yatskin.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on May 25 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

Business Hanoi urged to bolster economic growth drivers Permanent Government members have asked Hanoi to bolster its economic growth drivers, namely investment, export, and consumption, during a recent meeting with the Standing Board of the municipal Party Committee.

Politics Vietnam, Cambodia sign inspection cooperation MoU The Government Inspectorate of Vietnam and the Cambodian Ministry of National Assembly-Senate Relations and Inspection signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on cooperation (amended), as part of their talks in Hanoi on May 26.