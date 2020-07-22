Leaders congratulate Egypt on Revolution Day
Hanoi (VNA) – Party General Secretary and President Nguyen Phu Trong on July 22 sent a message of congratulations to Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi on the occasion of his country’s 68th Revolution Day (July 23, 1952-2020).
The same day, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc congratulated his Egyptian counterpart Mostafa Madbouly.
On this occasion, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh sent a congratulatory message to Foreign Minister of Egypt Sameh Shoukri./.
