National flag of Malaysia (Photo: Internet)

Hanoi (VNA) – Party General Secretary and President Nguyen Phu Trong on August 30 sent a message of congratulations to Sultan of Malaysia Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah Ibni Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah Al Musta’in Billah on the 62nd anniversary of National Day of Malaysia (August 31).

The same day, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc cabled a congratulatory message to his Malaysian counterpart Mahathir Mohamad.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh also extended congratulations to Malaysian Foreign Minister Saifuddin Abdullah.-VNA