Leaders congratulate new Burundian President, Lesotho PM
Prime Minister of Lesotho (Photo: gov.ls)
Hanoi (VNA) – Party General Secrectary and President Nguyen Phu Trong on June 22 sent a message of congratulations to Évariste Ndayishimiye on his election as President of Burundi.
The same day, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc cabled a congratulatory message to new Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Lesotho Moeketsi Majoro and Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh congratulated Mats’epo Ramakoae, new Foreign Affairs and International Relations Minister of Lesotho./.
