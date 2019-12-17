Leaders congratulate Qatari counterparts on National Day
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President Nguyen Phu Trong on December 17 sent a message of congratulations to the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, on the occasion of the country’s 141st National Day (December 18).
Hanoi (VNA) – General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President Nguyen Phu Trong on December 17 sent a message of congratulations to the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, on the occasion of the country’s 141st National Day (December 18).
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc also cabled a congratulatory message to Prime Minister Abdullah bin Nasser bin Khalifa Al-Thani of Qatar.
The same day, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh congratulated his Qatari counterpart Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani./.
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc also cabled a congratulatory message to Prime Minister Abdullah bin Nasser bin Khalifa Al-Thani of Qatar.
The same day, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh congratulated his Qatari counterpart Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani./.