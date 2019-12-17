Politics PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc meets Myanmar President U Win Myint Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc met with Myanmar President U Win Myint in Nay Pyi Taw on December 17, during which the two leaders discussed bilateral cooperation in various spheres.

Politics NA Standing Committee commences 40th session The National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee opened its 40th session, the last of its kind this year, in Hanoi on December 17.

Politics Myanmar President hosts welcome ceremony for Vietnamese PM Myanmar President U Min Myint hosted a welcome ceremony for visiting Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and his entourage in Nay Pyi Taw on December 17.

Politics Vietnam boosts bilateral, multilateral ties on ASEMFMM14 sidelines Deputy PM and FM Pham Binh Minh had bilateral meetings with officials from the foreign ministries of Romania, Kazakhstan, Spain, Ireland and Bulgaria on December 16.