Leaders congratulate Romania on Great Union Day
Hanoi (VNA) – Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong on December 1 sent a message of congratulations to Romanian President Klaus Iohannis on the occasion of the 102nd anniversary of Romania’s Great Union Day (December 1, 1918-2020).
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc also cabled greetings to his Romanian counterpart Ludovic Orban.
The same day, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh congratulated Romanian Minister of Foreign Affairs Bogdan Lucian Aurescu./.
