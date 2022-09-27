Politics Vietnamese, German legislatures boost cooperative ties Vice Chairman of the Vietnamese National Assembly’s Committee for Judicial Affairs Nguyen Manh Cuong worked with Chairwoman of the Legal Committee Elisabeth Winkelmeier-Becker and representatives of the Committee on Internal Affairs of the German Bundestag in Berlin on September 26 to discuss bilateral cooperation in lawmaking and legal enforcement.

Politics Vietnam, India seek to enhance economic ties Politburo member and Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen on September 27 hosted a reception for Indian Minister of State for External Affairs and Education Rajkumar Ranjan Singh, during which the two sides discussed measures to strengthen ties.

Politics Embassy organises trip paying tribute to President Ho Chi Minh in French cities The Vietnamese Embassy in France on September 26 arranged a trip to the French cities of Le Havre and Sainte Adresse where late President Ho Chi Minh lived and worked from 1911-1912.

Politics Vietnam seeks to boost ties with Canada’s Yukon territory Vietnamese Consul General in Vancouver Nguyen Quang Trung recently paid a working visit to Yukon, a territory in northwest Canada, to foster comprehensive cooperation with Vietnam.