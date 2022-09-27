Leaders congratulate Turkmen counterparts on Independence Day
Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnamese leaders on September 27 cabled messages of congratulations to their Turkmen counterparts on the occasion of the 31st Independence Day of Turkmenistan.
President Nguyen Xuan Phuc sent a congratulatory message to President Serdar Berdimuhamedov while National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue cabled similar messages to President of the People’s Council Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and Chairwoman of the National Council Gulshat Mammedova.
The same day, Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son also sent congratulations to his Turkmen counterpart Rashid Meredov./.
