Leaders extend congratulations to Ghana on Independence Day
President Vo Van Thuong on March 6 sent a message of congratulations to his Ghanaian counterpart Nana Akufo-Addo on the 66th Independence Day of Ghana.
Hanoi (VNA) - President Vo Van Thuong on March 6 sent a message of congratulations to his Ghanaian counterpart Nana Akufo-Addo on the 66th Independence Day of Ghana.
On the occasion, National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue cabled a congratulatory message to Speaker of the Parliament of Ghana Alban Kingsford Sumana Bagbin.
Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son also sent congratulations to Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, Ghanaian Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration./.
On the occasion, National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue cabled a congratulatory message to Speaker of the Parliament of Ghana Alban Kingsford Sumana Bagbin.
Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son also sent congratulations to Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, Ghanaian Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration./.