Leaders extend congratulations to Ukraine on Independence Day
Top leaders of Vietnam on August 24 extended congratulations to their Ukrainian counterparts on the country’s Independence Day (August 24).
Hanoi (VNA) – Top leaders of Vietnam on August 24 extended congratulations to their Ukrainian counterparts on the country’s Independence Day (August 24).
President Nguyen Xuan Phuc sent a message of congratulations to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, while Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh cabled a congratulatory message to Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue extended greetings to Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk.
On this occasion, Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son sent a message of congratulations to his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba./.