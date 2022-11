Politics Party chief affirms support for Vietnam-China legislative ties Leaders of the Vietnamese Party and State attach importance to the pragmatic and effective cooperation between the legislative bodies of Vietnam and China, especially in the context of both countries accelerating the building of law-governed socialist states, Vietnamese Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong affirmed at his meeting with the top legislator of China in Beijing on November 1.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on November 1 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics President hosts Danish Crown Prince President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on November 1 hosted a reception for visiting Danish Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary Elizabeth.

Politics Vietnam, Nepal promote cooperation in consular affairs The Vietnamese Embassy in New Delhi on October 31 handed over an appointment decision to honourary consul in Nepal Rajesh Kazi Shrestha.