Leaders extend sympathies to US President over Uvalde shooting
President Nguyen Xuan Phuc and Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on May 30 sent messages of sympathies to US President Joe Biden over the recent mass shooting in Uvalde city in Texas state.
Nineteen students and two teachers of Robb Elementary School killed in Uvalde shooting (Photo: AFP/VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – President Nguyen Xuan Phuc and Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on May 30 sent messages of sympathies to US President Joe Biden over the recent mass shooting in Uvalde city in Texas state.
Nineteen students and two teachers of Robb Elementary School were killed in the shooting./.