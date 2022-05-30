Politics ☀ Morning digest on May 30 The following is a list of selected news summaries last weekend by Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Son La asked to develop service industries to form harmonious economic structure Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on May 29 asked the northern mountainous province of Son La to focus on developing service industries to form a harmonious economic structure, and work to turn tourism into a spearhead industry.

Politics PM chairs dialogue with farmers nationwide Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on May 29 chaired the fourth dialogue between the Government leader and farmers held in the northern mountainous province of Son La.