Politics NA Chairwoman meets with Cambodian NA President National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan had a meeting in Hanoi on August 15 with President of the Cambodian National Assembly Samdech Heng Samrin who is in Vietnam for the national mourning of former Party General Secretary Le Kha Phieu.

Politics Vietnamese diplomatic corps abroad hold services for late Party chief Vietnamese diplomatic agencies abroad, on August 13 and 14, held ceremonies and opened books of condolences for people to pay their respects to former General Secretary of the Party Central Committee Le Kha Phieu, who passed away on August 7.

Politics Former Party General Secretary Le Kha Phieu laid to rest in solemn ceremony Former Party General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee Le Kha Phieu was buried in a solemn service at Mai Dich Cemetery in Hanoi on August 15. The former Party chief passed away on August 7 at the age of 89.