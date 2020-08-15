Leaders of countries and political parties send condolences over Le Kha Phieu’s passing
Leaders of foreign countries and political parties have sent their condolences to leaders of the Vietnamese Party, and State, people and the family of Le Kha Phieu over the former Party chief's passing away.
NA Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan (L) and Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc at the memorial services for former Party General Secretary Le Kha Phie (Photo: VNA)
Secretary-General of the People's Action Party of Singapore Lee Hsien Loong sent a letter of condolences to Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong, in which he expressed his deep sympathy over the passing of the former Party General Secretary Le Kha Phieu.
Lee Hsien Loong also spoke highly of the important role played by the former Vietnamese Party chief in promoting the Singapore-Vietnam bilateral cooperation.
In a message to the Communist Party of Vietnam, Politburo member and head of the Communist Party of France Central Committee’s Commission for External Relations Lydia Samarbakhsh spoke of efforts and contributions made by Le Kha Phieu for Vietnam’s Doi Moi (Renewal) cause and peace in the world, saying that his official visit to France in 2000 opened a new page in the relations between France and Vietnam.
Chairman of the Mozambique Liberation Front and President of Mozambique Filipe Jacinto Nyusi sent a letter of condolences to Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong.
President of the Moroccan House of Representatives Habib El Malki extended his condolences to National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan.
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Bangladesh (CPB) Shah Alam and CPB President Mujahidul Islam Selim sent condolences to the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee.
The Movement of Popular Participation of Uruguay also sent condolences to the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee.
A high-ranking delegation of Cambodia led by President of the National Assembly of Cambodia Samdech Heng Samrin paid their last respect to Le Kha Phieu in Hanoi on August 15./.