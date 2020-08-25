Leaders of countries involved speak highly of Mekong-Lancang Cooperation: Lao media
Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc attends the online event (Photo: VNA)
Vientiane (VNA) - Leaders of Mekong-Lancang Cooperation (MLC) countries have spoken highly of their cooperation over the last two years and how it has contributed to improving living standards among people in the region, according to Lao media.
They made the comments at the third MLC Leaders’ Meeting held online on August 24 and chaired by Lao Prime Minister Thongloun Sisoulith and his Chinese counterpart Li Keqiang.
Present at the virtual meeting were also Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen, Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, and Myanmar President U Win Myint.
They provided positive feedback on the implementation of the five-year action plan (2018-2022) within the MLC framework, as well as projects financed by a LMC special fund worth 300 million USD, both of which have contributed to promoting socio-economic development along the Mekong River.
The Lao PM praised the joint efforts of MLC member countries in carrying out human resources development projects, including of management staff and policy makers
Concluding the meeting, leaders from the six member countries - China, Cambodia, Myanmar, Laos, Thailand, and Vietnam - adopted the Vientiane Declaration and documents on future cooperation./.