World ADB supports Philippines in COVID-19 fight The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved a loan worth 125 million USD to support the Philippines to strengthen its capacity in preventing and controlling the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

World Cambodian PM shares vision for future Mekong-Lancang Cooperation Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen emphasised the importance of the regional cooperation among the Mekong-Lancang Cooperation (MLC) member nations.

World Vietnam attends Army Games 2020 in Russia The tank team of the Vietnam People’s Army on August 23 competed at the “Tank biathlon” category within the ongoing Army Games 2020 in Moscow, Russia.