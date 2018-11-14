Governor of Champasak province Bounthong Divixay (second from left) on November 13 presents the Order of Independence of the Lao State to leaders of Vietnam’s southern Dong Nai province. (Photo: VNA)



– Governor of Champasak province Bounthong Divixay on November 13 presented the Order of Independence of the Lao State to leaders of Vietnam’s southern Dong Nai province for their contributions to Vietnam – Laos relations.On behalf of Lao President Bounnhang Vorachit, Governor Divixay awarded the second-class Order of Independence to Secretary of the Dong Nai Party’s Committee Nguyen Phu Cuong and Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Dinh Quoc Thai, along with the third-class Order of Independence to Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Tran Van Vinh.The Lao official also presented the first-class Labour Order to the southern province’s Party Committee Office, People’s Committee Office and Department of External Affairs, and the Friendship Order to five organisations and four individuals.In his remarks at the event, Divixay said the conferment of these noble decorations is to recognize those who have dedicated themselves to promoting the friendship, solidarity and cooperation between the two countries’ Parties, States and people.Secretary of the Dong Nai Party’s Committee Nguyen Phu Cuong expressed gratitude for the honour, saying he hopes the long-standing ties between Vietnam and Laos, as well as between Dong Nai and Lao provinces, will ever grow.Dong Nai currently has two enterprises – Tin Nghia Corporation and Long Thanh Golf Investment and Trading JSC – investing in Laos.The province has also regularly organized visits and charity medical checkups in Laos. Universities and colleges in the province have trained 179 Lao students since 2012. –VNA