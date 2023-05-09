Leaders of Vietnam, Indonesia laud strides in bilateral relations
Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh met with Indonesian President Joko Widodo shortly after arriving in Labuan Bajo of the archipelago nation on May 9 afternoon to attend the 42nd ASEAN Summit.
PM Pham Minh Chinh (right) and Indonesian President Joko Widodo in Labuan Bajo on May 9. (Photo: VNA)Labuan Bajo (VNA) – Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh met with Indonesian President Joko Widodo shortly after arriving in Labuan Bajo of the archipelago nation on May 9 afternoon to attend the 42nd ASEAN Summit.
Recalling his visit to Indonesia in 2021, also his first overseas trip as the PM of Vietnam, PM Chinh affirmed that Vietnam always attaches importance to and wishes to further promote the strategic partnership between the two countries.
Both host and guest applauded strong strides in the bilateral relations in all spheres, agreeing to further bring into play the traditional close-knit friendship so as to create momentum for the strategic partnership to reach a new height.
The bilateral relations are not only strategic to the two countries but also contribute to regional peace, stability, and development, they said.
The two leaders agreed that Vietnam and Indonesia will increase delegation exchanges and meetings at all levels, especially amid the 10th anniversary of the strategic partnership this year; capitalise on bilateral cooperation mechanisms, including the Committee for Bilateral Cooperation and the Joint Committee for Economic, Scientific, and Technical Cooperation; actively carry out the signed agreements, including the action plan for implementing the Vietnam - Indonesia strategic partnership for 2019 -2023; and build an action plan for 2024 - 2028 early to provide a basis for promoting more intensive and extensive cooperation.
PM Chinh suggested both sides maintain the current trade growth to raise the revenue to 15 billion USD or higher by 2028 and in a more balanced manner. He also proposed Indonesia create optimal conditions for Vietnamese goods to access its market and enhance maritime cooperation, including the setting up of a hotline to support fishing activities and sharing information about law enforcement at sea.
Voicing support for his guest’s cooperation proposals, President Widodo stated Indonesia always treasures and hopes to further strengthen the strategic partnership with Vietnam.
The two leaders also agreed to bolster ties in new areas such as energy transition, digital transformation, and infrastructure development.
Talking about some regional and international issues of shared concern, PM Chinh said Vietnam will continue cooperating with and supporting Indonesia to successfully hold the 2023 ASEAN Chairmanship, thus helping intensify the bloc’s solidarity, unity, resilience, and centrality.
With regard to the East Sea issue, they reaffirmed their support for maintaining ASEAN’s solidarity, centrality, and common stance on the issue; fully implementing the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the East Sea (DOC); and promoting negotiations to soon achieve an efficient and effective Code of Conduct (COC) in the East Sea that matches international law, including the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).
On this occasion, PM Chinh invited President Widodo to re-visit Vietnam in the near future./.