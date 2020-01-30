Leaders of Vietnam, Russia exchange congratulations on diplomatic ties
Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnamese leaders have exchanged congratulatory messages with their Russian counterparts on the occasion of the 70th founding anniversary of the Vietnam-Russia diplomatic ties (January 30).
The well-wishers are Party General Secretary and President Nguyen Phu Trong, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan of Vietnam, and Russia’s President Vladimir Putin, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, Federation Council Speaker Valentina Matviyenko and Chairman of the State Duma of Russia Vyacheslav Volodin.
In his message to President Putin, Party General Secretary and President Trong said over the past nearly a century, Vietnamese and Russian people have stood side by side, from the battle to protect Moscow in the winter of 1941 to the struggle for national liberation and reunification in Vietnam, as well as during the cause of national defence and development.
In their messages, the Vietnamese leaders described the traditional friendship and compressive cooperation between the two countries as an invaluable asset, which Vietnamese leaders and people are resolved to preserve and promote. They said the ties are the premise for the Vietnam-Russia comprehensive strategic partnership to further deepen and grow more effective.
For his part, President Putin also emphasised the true friendship and alliance between the two countries over the past seven decades.
“We have always been alongside each other during the hardest years of Vietnam’s struggle for national independence and freedom, as well as in the later period of national reconstruction,” he wrote.
Leaders of both sides noted with pleasure the strong development of the Vietnam-Russia comprehensive strategic partnership over the past time.
PM Mishustin said the two countries are successfully deploying many big-scale joint projects in the spheres of energy, industry, transport infrastructure, science, culture and others.
The Vietnam Year in Russia and the Russia Year in Vietnam in 2019-2020 have contributed to diversifying the relationship, he stressed.
The leaders affirmed their resolve to deepen the comprehensive strategic partnership in a pragmatic way, for the sake of the two countries’ people, and for peace, stability, cooperation and development in the region and the world.
On this occasion, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh also exchanged greetings with Russian Foreign Minister S. Lavrov./.