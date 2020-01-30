Politics Vietnam chairs UNSC meeting on humanitarian situation in Syria The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) met in New York on January 29 to discuss the humanitarian situation in Syria, under the chair of Vietnam that holds the council’s presidency in January.

Politics Russian veterans highly value Vietnam-Russia ties The Vietnam – Russia comprehensive strategic partnership has been effective with the two sides supporting each other at UN forums, said Vasilyi Gladyshin, president of the inter-regional organization of Russia veteran association in St. Petersburg.

Politics HCM City: various activities mark Party’s founding anniversary The Standing Board of the Party Committee of Ho Chi Minh City has decided to present Party membership badges to 2,611 Party members on the occasion of the 90th founding anniversary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) (February 3).

Politics South Africa considers Vietnam one of leading partners in S.E Asia South Africa considers Vietnam one of leading partners in Southeast Asia and continues exerting efforts to promote the bilateral ties to a new high in the coming time.