A delegation led by President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on August 6 offers incense to pay tribute to to former State Council President Vo Chi Cong at his memorial site in Quang Nam province.

Quang Nam (VNA) – A delegation led by President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on August 6 paid tribute to late Chairman of the Council of State Vo Chi Cong at his memorial site in the central province of Quang Nam’s Nui Thanh district on the occasion the late leader's 110th birth anniversary.



The delegation included Permanent member of the Secretariat of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee Vo Van Thuong, Director of the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics (HCMA) and Chairman of the Central Theory Council Nguyen Xuan Thang, and former President Nguyen Minh Triet, among others.



Vo Chi Cong (1912 – 2011), who was also Vice Chairman of the Council of Ministers from 1976 to 1986, participated in revolutionary activities since 1930 and led local people to gain power in Quang Nam and Da Nang in 1945.



On the occasion, President Phuc visited and presented gifts to outstanding revolutionary families in the province. He affirmed that the State always attaches importance and attention to the care for people with meritorious services and policy beneficiary families.



While expressing his gratitude towards the families who sacrificed for the country’s revolution, the president said he wishes that they continue to promote the revolutionary traditions of the homeland and set a bright example for the younger generations to follow./.