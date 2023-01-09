Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh attended an annual programme to celebrate the traditional Lunar New Year for workers in the south central province of Phu Yen on January 8.

He underlined the importance of Tet in the spiritual life of Vietnamese, stressing that helping the disadvantaged have a warm Tet demonstrates the Vietnamese tradition of unity and mutual help.

The same day, National Assembly Vuong Dinh Hue visited fishermen, beneficiaries of social welfare policies, poor people, and disadvantaged workers in the central province of Quang Binh, wishing them a joyful Lunar New Year festival ahead.

Also on January 8, Deputy Prime Minister Le Minh Khai visited and presented gifts to several beneficiaries of social policies, poor families and workers in disadvantaged circumstance in the southern provinces of Ca Mau and Long An./.

VNA