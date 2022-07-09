Leaders pay tribute to late Party General Secretary Nguyen Van Cu
President Nguyen Xuan Phuc paid tribute to late Party General Secretary Nguyen Van Cu at a ceremony marking his 110th birthday in his home province of Bac Ninh on July 9.
Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue also sent baskets of flowers to the event.
The President praised Nguyen Van Cu’s great contributions to the Party and the nation, saying he is forever the pride of the Party and the nation.
Nguyen Van Cu – who was Party General Secretary from 1938 to 1941 – was a talented young leader of Vietnam’s revolution, one of the outstanding students of President Ho Chi Minh, an eminent man of the nation, a resilient revolutionary soldier and an exemplary communist who devoted his life to struggling for the nation’s independence and freedom and the people’s happiness.
Born into an intellectual family on July 9, 1912 in Phu Khe commune, Tu Son ward, Bac Ninh province, he joined revolutionary activities at the age of 15. In 1938, Nguyen Van Cu was elected as the General Secretary of the Indochina Communist Party Central Committee (now the Communist Party of Vietnam).
The Party Central Committee meeting chaired by Nguyen Van Cu in November 1939 decided to adjust the strategic directions of the Indochinese revolution making them suitable for the new situation. After that time, the revolutionary movement saw huge support throughout the country, leading the way for the General Uprising./.