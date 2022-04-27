Leaders pay tribute to late President on National Reunification Day occasion
A delegation of the Party, State, National Assembly (NA), Government and the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) leaders paid tribute to late President Ho Chi Minh at his mausoleum and offered incense at the Martyrs’ Monument in Hanoi on April 27 on the occasion of the 47th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification Day (April 30).
The delegation included State President Nguyen Xuan Phuc, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue, permanent member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Vo Van Thuong, and President of the VFF Central Committee Do Van Chien.
They showed their profound gratitude for the late President who devoted his whole life to the nation and led the Party and the people to glorious victories.
Delegation of the Ministry of National Defence pay tribute to President Ho Chi Minh (Photo: VNA)On the same day, delegations of the Ministry of National Defence, the Ministry of Public Security, the Party Committee, People's Council and People's Committee of Hanoi also paid tribute to President Ho Chi Minh and heroic martyrs.
47 years ago, April 30 went down to the nation's history as a brilliant milestone. The 1975 Spring General Offensive and Uprising, especially the historic Ho Chi Minh Campaign, liberated the South and reunified the nation./.