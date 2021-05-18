Leaders pay tribute to President Ho Chi Minh on birth anniversary
A delegation of the Party Central Committee, State President, National Assembly (NA), Government and Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee on May 18 paid tribute to late President Ho Chi Minh at his Mausoleum on the occasion of his 131st birth anniversary (May 19).
The delegation includes State President Nguyen Xuan Phuc, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue, and President of the VFF Central Committee Do Van Chien, among others.
They expressed their profound gratitude towards the late leader who had devoted his whole life to the nation’s revolutionary cause.
The delegation then laid a wreath in tribute to fallen combatants at Heroic Martyrs’ Monument on Bac Son street.
Also on the day, delegations of the Central Military Commission and Ministry of National Defence; Central Public Security Commission and Ministry of Public Security; and the Party Committee, People’s Council and People’s Committee of Hanoi, also laid wreaths in tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at his Mausoleum and fallen soldiers at the Heroic Martyrs’ Monument./.
