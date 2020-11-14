World Second ASEAN-Australia Biennial Summit held virtually The Second ASEAN-Australia Biennial Summit was held online on November 14, under the chair of Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and his Australian counterpart Prime Minister Scott Morrison.

World ASEAN-New Zealand Commemorative Summit opens The ASEAN-New Zealand Commemorative Summit was held online on November 14, under the chair of Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and his New Zealand counterpart Jacinda Ardern.

World ASEAN 2020: 8th ASEAN-US Summit opens The 8th ASEAN-US Summit was held online on November 14 as part of the ongoing 37th ASEAN Summit and Related Summits.

ASEAN ASEAN 2020: Dialogue and cooperation for regional peace, stability, security The 23rd ASEAN+3 Summit and 15th East Asia Summit along with a series of ASEAN+1 summits are scheduled to take place on November 14 as part of the 37th ASEAN Summit and related meetings.