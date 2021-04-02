A resolution on relieving Nguyen Phu Trong from the post of State Presidentwon over the support, via secret ballots, from 438 of out 440 deputies present at the plenary sitting, accounting for 91.25 percent of the total number of legislators. It will come into force as soon as a new State President is elected.

On behalf of the NA, Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue presented flowers to Nguyen Phu Trong.

Hue said for more than two years, Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong has concurrently held the position of State President. Despite heavy duties, with a high sense of responsibility towards the Party and people, Trong has exerted all-out efforts to excellently fulfill the duties of the State President.

Earlier same day, the National Assembly approved the relief of Nguyen Xuan Phuc from the Prime Minister position for the 2016 – 2021 tenure.

By secret ballot, 446 or 92.92 percent of the 452 deputies present at the plenary sitting voted for the resolution on the relief, which will take effect when a new PM is elected.

On behalf of the parliament, Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue thanked Nguyen Xuan Phuc for the latter’s performance over the past years./.

