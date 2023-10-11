Politics Vietnam pledges to contribute more to UNESCO Vietnam will work harder to contribute to the common affairs of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) more practically and effectively, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Minh Vu affirmed at the 217th Session of the UNESCO Executive Board which took place in Paris on October 9-10.

Politics Vietnam, Japan step up defence cooperation Senior Lieutenant General Nguyen Tan Cuong, Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People’s Army and Deputy Defence Minister, held talks with General Yoshida Yoshihide, Chief of Staff of the Japan Self-Defence Forces Joint Staff in Japan on October 11.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on October 11 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics HCM City, Canadian province of Ontario push forward ties Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Vo Van Hoan and Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade of the province of Ontario in Canada Vic Fedeli discussed ways to push forward bilateral ties in the near future during a reception in the city on October 11.