Leaders send condolences over former Hungarian President’s passing
President Vo Van Thuong on October 11 sent a message of condolences to his Hungarian counterpart Katalin Novák over the passing of former President László Soslyom.
Hanoi (VNA) – President Vo Van Thuong on October 11 sent a message of condolences to his Hungarian counterpart Katalin Novák over the passing of former President László Soslyom.
The same day, Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son extended his condolences to Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary Péter Szijjártó./.
The same day, Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son extended his condolences to Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary Péter Szijjártó./.