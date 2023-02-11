Leaders send congratulations on 50th anniversary of Vietnam-Bangladesh ties
Vietnamese State, Government and National Assembly (NA) leaders on February 11 sent messages of congratulations to their Bangladeshi counterparts on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic ties (February 11, 1973).
Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnamese State, Government and National Assembly (NA) leaders on February 11 sent messages of congratulations to their Bangladeshi counterparts on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic ties (February 11, 1973).
Acting President Vo Thi Anh Xuan and Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh congratulated President Mohammad Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, respectively; while NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue sent a congratulatory message to Speaker of the Jatiya Sangsad or the House of the Nation Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury.
On this occasion, Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son cabled congratulations to his Bangladeshi counterpart Abdul Momentn./.
Acting President Vo Thi Anh Xuan and Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh congratulated President Mohammad Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, respectively; while NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue sent a congratulatory message to Speaker of the Jatiya Sangsad or the House of the Nation Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury.
On this occasion, Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son cabled congratulations to his Bangladeshi counterpart Abdul Momentn./.