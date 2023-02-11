Politics Foreign Minister: PM’s visits to Singapore, Brunei successful The official visits to Singapore and Brunei by Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, his spouse and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation from February 8-11 have been successful, contributing to lifting Vietnam-Singapore strategic partnership and Vietnam-Brunei comprehensive partnership to a greater height, said Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son.

Politics Vietnam-Bangladesh ties grow over five decades Ties between Bangladesh and Vietnam have been growing in various areas, including trade, investment, agriculture, culture, education and connectivity over the past five decades, Director General of the Bangladeshi Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ South East Asia Wing Najmul Huda has said.

Politics Ample room for Vietnam-Bangladesh cooperation: ambassador Vietnam and Bangladesh – two emerging economies with quick growth, big population and market, and abundant, young labour force – see ample room for bilateral cooperation, said Vietnamese Ambassador to Bangladesh Pham Viet Chien.

Politics PM’s visits generate new impetus for ties with Singapore, Brunei The official visits to Singapore and Brunei by Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, his spouse and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation have been successful with comprehensive, practical and specific results.