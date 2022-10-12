Leaders send greetings Spain on National Day
President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on October 12 sent a message of greetings to King Felipe VI of Spain on the occasion of Spain’s National Day (October 12).
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh also extended greetings to his Spanish counterpart Pedro Sánchez and National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue offered congratulations to President of the Senate Ander Gil Garcia and President of the Congress of Deputies Meritxell Batet Lamana.
Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son sent greetings to Minister of Foreign Affairs, European Union and Cooperation José Manuel Albares Bueno./.