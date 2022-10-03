Politics NA leader requires accelerating ground clearance for Long Thanh airport project National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue has urged the southern province of Dong Nai to continue to cooperate with the management board of Long Thanh International Airport project and the Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV) to accelerate ground clearance work so that construction of the project can start as scheduled.

Politics Sixth plenum of 13th Party Central Committee opens The sixth plenum of the 13th Party Central Committee opened in Hanoi on October 3 under the chair of General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest October 3 The following is a list of selected news summaries last weekend by Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Cuban PM wraps up visit to Vietnam Cuban Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz left Ho Chi Minh City on October 2 afternoon, concluding his official visit to Vietnam since September 28.