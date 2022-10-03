Leaders send greetings to Germany over Unity Day
President Nguyen Xuan Phuc has sent greetings to his German counterpart Frank-Walter Steinmeier on the occasion of the 32nd German Unity Day (October 3, 1990-2022).
Hanoi (VNA) – President Nguyen Xuan Phuc has sent greetings to his German counterpart Frank-Walter Steinmeier on the occasion of the 32nd German Unity Day (October 3, 1990-2022).
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh also extended greetings to German PM Olaf Scholz, and National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue to President of the Bundesrat (Federal Council) Bodo Ramelow and President of the Bundestag (German federal parliament) Baerbel Bas.
Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son offered greetings to his Germany counterpart Annalena Baerbock./.
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh also extended greetings to German PM Olaf Scholz, and National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue to President of the Bundesrat (Federal Council) Bodo Ramelow and President of the Bundestag (German federal parliament) Baerbel Bas.
Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son offered greetings to his Germany counterpart Annalena Baerbock./.