Politics Medicines must be enough, affordable: Deputy PM The ultimate goal of the development programme for domestic pharmaceutical industry is to ensure the sufficient supply of medicines at reasonable costs for the people, said Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam at a meeting held in Hanoi on September 21.

Politics Hanoi intensifies cooperation with UK, Irish localities A delegation of Hanoi capital led by Vice Secretary of the municipal Party Committee and Chairman of the People’s Council Nguyen Ngoc Tuan is paying a working visit to the United Kingdom (UK) from September 19-22.

Politics Vietnam engages in UN activities to promote multilateralism Ambassador Le Thi Tuyet Mai, head of the Permanent Mission of Vietnam to the United Nations (UN), WTO and other international organisations in Geneva, led a delegation to a UN exhibition on 100 years of multilateralism that opened in Geneva on September 20.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest September 21 The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.