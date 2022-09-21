Leaders send greetings to Malta over Independence Day
President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on September 21 sent greetings to his Maltese counterpart George Vella on the 58 anniversary of Malta’s 58th Independence Day.
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue also extended congratulations to Maltese Prime Minister Robert Abela and Speaker of the House of Representatives of Malta Angelo Farrugia, respectively, on the occasion.
Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son offered greetings to his Maltese counterpart Ian Borg./.