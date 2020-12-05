Politics Vietnam, Norway agree to maintain consultation mechanisms Vietnam and Norway have agreed to maintain and intensify suitable consultation mechanisms to share information and viewpoints in search of a common voice and to intensify consensus in dealing with issues in the agenda of the United Nations Security Council.

Politics Outgoing Russian Ambassador presented with friendship insignia The Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations (VUFO) has presented a “For peace and friendship among nations” insignia to outgoing Russian Ambassador to Vietnam Konstantin Vnukov.

Politics Vietnam, RoK agree on quarantine-free protocol for short-term entries Vietnam and the Republic of Korea (RoK) have mutually agreed to implement an expedited arrival procedure which will allow certain groups involved in short-term visits between the two sides to enter their respective nations without undergoing the mandatory 14-day quarantine.