Leaders send greetings to Thailand on National Day
Hanoi (VNA) – Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong sent a letter of greetings to Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua on the occasion of the National Day of Thailand (December 5).
On this occasion, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc also sent his greetings to his Thai counterpart Prayut Chan-o-cha, while Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh extended his greetings to his counterpart Don Pramudwinai.
Vietnam and Thailand officially established diplomatic ties on August 6, 1976. The two countries’ relations have flourished in numerous fields, thus benefiting their peoples./.