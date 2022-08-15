Leading data centre opens in Vietnam
The Tan Thuan CMC Data Centre, considered the most modern and safest data centre and cloud computing infrastructure facility in Vietnam, officially opened on August 15.
President Nguyen Xuan Phuc (centre) and other delegates cut the ribbon to open the Tan Thuan CMC Data Centre on August 15. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The Tan Thuan CMC Data Centre, considered the most modern and safest data centre and cloud computing infrastructure facility in Vietnam, officially opened on August 15.
With investment of 1.5 trillion VND (64 million USD) from the CMC technology group, the centre covers 13,000 sq.m. at Tan Thuan Export Processing Zone in District 7, Ho Chi Minh City. It was designed by B-Barcelona of Singapore and meets strict international standards for a modern data centre.
Addressing the opening ceremony, President Nguyen Xuan Phuc repeated the goal of developing HCM City into a high-quality service, modern technology, and advanced cultural hub that can take the lead in developing the digital economy and society.
To that end, the direct engagement of strong, visionary and enthusiastic tech companies like CMC is highly important, he said, calling on businesses to mobilise resources to help HCM City quickly become a major centre for artificial intelligence and big data in Vietnam and the region.
The State leader applauded CMC’s strong investment and impressive progress in the IT sector, describing the Tan Thuan Data Centre - its third data centre that is comparable to others in Southeast Asia - as a proud stride.
The firm should pay special attention to forming professional and high-quality personnel and increasing cooperation with other technology businesses to develop digital technology infrastructure and manpower, he noted, expressing his hope that the centre will be the “heart” of digital transformation services for the Government, the city, as well as domestic and foreign clients.
The President took this occasion to ask ministries and sectors to create breakthrough mechanisms to facilitate investment in digital transformation and application of digital technology in enterprises, thus helping turn Vietnam into a digital hub in Asia-Pacific./.