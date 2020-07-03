Leading US firms interested in Vietnam
Deputy Prime Minister Trinh Dinh Dung receives a delegation of investors representing the US-invested firm of Energy Capital Vietnam in Hanoi, February 11, 2020 (Photo: VNA)
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam and State President Nguyen Phu Trong and US President Donald Trump witness the signing of a memorandum of understanding between Airports Corporation of Vietnam JSC and US-based Sabre Corporation on adopting an aero management software by the latter, February 27, 2019 (Photo: VNA)
Deputy Prime Minister Vuong Dinh Hue receives Chris Helzer, Vice President in charge of Trade and Government relations of Nike Group in Hanoi, December 17, 2019 (Photo: VNA)
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc hosts reception for Timothy Geithner, Chairman of Warburg Pincus LLC, a New York-based private equity firm in Hanoi, May 7, 2019 (Photo: VNA)
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc receives Al Kelly, Chief Executive Officer of Visa Inc. in Hanoi, March 25, 2019 (Photo: VNA)
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc receives Magesvanran Suranjan, President of Asia Pacific & Africa, Procter & Gamble Asia, within the framework of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, January 23, 2019 (Photo: VNA)
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc visits a display booth of US-based IBM's Watson for Oncology at Vietnam’s National Forum for Development of Tech firms, May 9, 2019 (Photo: VNA)
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc hosts reception for Karim Temsamani, president of Asia-Pacific for Google in Hanoi, September 12, 2018 (Photo: VNA)
A ceremony of signing a Memorandum of Understanding between Vietnamese budget carrier Vietjet Air and the American multinational corporation of Boeing under the witness of Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong, as part of his official visit to the US, July 8, 2015 (Photo: VNA)
Vietnamese State President Tran Dai Quang and US President Barrack Obama witness the signing ceremony of a purchasing contract between Vietjet Air and Boeing (Photo: VNA)
IBM Vietnam (under the US-based multinational technology company) opens its office in Ho Chi Minh City, January 14, 2019 (Photo: VNA)