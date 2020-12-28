World More COVID-19 cases recorded in Southeast Asian countries Thailand on December 26 reported 110 new cases of laboratory-confirmed COVID-19, raising the total number of cases in the country to 6,020, including 4,061 community infections.

ASEAN Thailand boosts domestic tourism Thailand’s Tourism and Sports Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn said domestic travellers will continue to be a major market for at least the first four months of 2021.