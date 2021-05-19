Business Foreign enterprises place trust, raise investment in Dong Nai The trust of investors in the local business climate and support from authorities for enterprises count among the factors that have helped southern Dong Nai province almost reach its foreign direct investment (FDI) target for the year.

Business Securities companies mobilise trillions of VND to serve investors With securities firms now allowed to increase their total liabilities to serve the increasing number of customers, the Vietnamese market has never been more active.

Business India launches anti-dumping probe on solar panels from Vietnam The Indian Ministry of Commerce and Industry has announced the initiation of an anti-dumping probe into solar cells originating from China, Thailand, and Vietnam, according to the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT).

Business Seafood exports to go up by 10 percent in Q2 Seafood exports are expected to fetch 2.1 billion USD in the second quarter, a year-on-year increase of 10 percent, according to the Vietnam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers (VASEP).