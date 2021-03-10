Business Experts suggest raising proportion of offshore wind power in new power plan Vietnam needs to increase the proportion of wind power, especially offshore wind power, in the total power capacity targeted in the National Power Development Plan for 2021-2030 with a vision to 2045 (Power Development Plan VIII), so as to attract more foreign investors in the field, according to businesses and experts.

Prime Minister approves mobile money pilot project Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has approved a mobile money pilot project that will pave the way for payments of a limited value to be conducted using telecommunications accounts.

Radical changes needed for local retailers to thrive: Insiders Catching up with new retail trends to bring a new shopping experience to customers will help Vietnamese retailers seize the lion's share of the market, especially after a number of foreign players have shut up their shops, according to insiders.

List of Vietnam's 500 fastest-growing firms unveiled The 2021 list of the 500 fastest-growing companies in Vietnam (FAST500) was released by the Vietnam Report JSC and the VietNamNet e-newspaper on March 10.