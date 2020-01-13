Society PM presents Tet gifts to policy beneficiary, poor families in Can Tho Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc presented gifts to policy beneficiary and poor households and needy workers in the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho on January 13 ahead of the Lunar New Year (Tet) festival.

Viettel Cambodia presents Tet gifts to poor Vietnamese families Representatives from 150 poor Vietnamese families living in Phnom Penh on January 13 received lunar New Year gifts totally worth 3,000 USD from Viettel Cambodia (Metfone) company on January 13.

Cambodia guard official pays pre-Tet visit to Can Tho A delegation from the Royal Cambodian Army's High Command of Guards led by Deputy Commander, General Dieng Sarun visited the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho on January 13, ahead of the upcoming Lunar New Year (Tet) festival.

More than 330 households get electricity in Son La More than 330 households in four villages of Chieng Hac commune, in the northern mountainous province of Son La were officially provided with electricity on January 12.