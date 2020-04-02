Society Top leader sends letter to compatriots on blood donation drive Party Central Committee General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong on April 2 sent a letter to people nationwide on the occasion of the 20th anniversary of the “All-people blood donation day” (April 7), calling on them to push up the drive.

Society Government considers 2.6 billion USD support package for Vietnamese hit by COVID-19 Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen Chi Dung submitted a relief package worth 61.58 trillion VND (2.6 billion USD) to help those most affected by the COVID-19 pandemic at the meeting of permanent Government members on April 1.

Society Vietnamese firm contributes to COVID-19 combat in Laos Xekaman 1 Power Ltd., Co under Viet-Laos Power JSC on April 1 donated 30,000 USD to the COVID-19 combat of the Lao government and people.

Society Nearly 29 million USD raised for COVID-19 fight The Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee announced on April 1 that over 683 billion VND (28.9 million USD) has been raised from organisations and individuals since the fundraising campaign for the COVID-19 fight was launched on March 17.