Legal procedures started against An Giang local charged with subversive acts
Police of the Mekong Delta province of An Giang on April 2 announced they just issued decisions on the start of legal procedures against and arrest of a local resident with the charge of acting to overthrow the people’s administration.
Police of An Giang issues decisions on the start of legal procedures against and arrest Nguyen Thi Kim Phuong with the charge of acting to overthrow the people’s administration (Photo: VNA)
An Giang (VNA) – Police of the Mekong Delta province of An Giang on April 2 announced they just issued decisions on the start of legal procedures against and arrest of a local resident with the charge of acting to overthrow the people’s administration.
Initial investigations revealed that in 2018, Nguyen Thi Kim Phuong, born in 1967, joined the so-called “provisional national government of Vietnam” under the direction of a number of reactionaries in the foreign-based organisation. Phuong attracted a number of others to the organisation and conducted the “referendum” among 159 people to elect Dao Minh Quan as “President of the Third Republic of Vietnam”.
On the basis of the findings from the investigations, An Giang police made an urgent arrest of Phuong. In an urgent search of her resident, the force found five flags of the former Saigon regime, together with many relevant documents.
An Giang police warn locals to heighten their sense of vigilance against propaganda by hostile forces so as to avoid illegal acts./.
Initial investigations revealed that in 2018, Nguyen Thi Kim Phuong, born in 1967, joined the so-called “provisional national government of Vietnam” under the direction of a number of reactionaries in the foreign-based organisation. Phuong attracted a number of others to the organisation and conducted the “referendum” among 159 people to elect Dao Minh Quan as “President of the Third Republic of Vietnam”.
On the basis of the findings from the investigations, An Giang police made an urgent arrest of Phuong. In an urgent search of her resident, the force found five flags of the former Saigon regime, together with many relevant documents.
An Giang police warn locals to heighten their sense of vigilance against propaganda by hostile forces so as to avoid illegal acts./.