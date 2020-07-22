Legal procedures started against three for appropriation of secret documents
The investigation police agency under the Ministry of Public Security on July 21 officially launched legal procedures against three persons and put them into temporary detention for appropriating state secret documents, an official of the ministry said on July 22.
The three put into temporary detention. From left: Nguyen Anh Ngoc, Nguyen Hoang Trung and Pham Quang Dung (Photo: Ministry of Public Security)
Ministry spokesman Maj. Gen. To An Xo said the decision was made on the basis of the probe into the Nhat Cuong Trading and Technical Services Co. Ltd. The Supreme People’s Procuracy on July 22 issued a decision to approve the police’s move.
Those in custody consist of Nguyen Anh Ngoc, born in 1974, deputy head of the secretariat at the Hanoi People’s Committee; Nguyen Hoang Trung, born in 1983, a driver for the Chairman of the Hanoi People’s Committee; and Pham Quang Dung, born in 1983, a former officer at the Police Department for Corruption, Smuggling and Economic Crimes under the ministry.
Xo said further investigation is underway to look into their wrongdoings.
On July 13, the investigation police agency conducted an urgent search of the houses and working places of the three./.