The scene of the accident . (Photo: VNA)

Gia Lai (VNA) – Police in the Central Highlands province of Gia Lai have decided to start legal proceedings after an accident that took place in Chu Puh district and killed three people on August 12.

The charges were against a truck driver who has been taken into custody following the accident.

The police found out that the truck hit the rear of a car carrying members of a football club, pushing it towards another truck running in the opposite direction. The car ended up squeezed between the two trucks.

The car driver is now hospitalised at a local hospital with serious injuries./.