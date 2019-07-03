Lawyer Tran Vu Hai (Source: vnexpress.net)

– The investigation agency of Khanh Hoa province’s Police has started legal proceedings against Tran Vu Hai, head of the law firm Tran Vu Hai, and his accomplices on a charge of “tax evasion”, the Ministry of Public Security announced on July 2.On July 2, investigators searched Hai’s home and working place.Based on investigation results and collected documents, the agency decided to commence proceedings against Hai; Ngo Tuyet Phuong, Hai’s wife and Director of the Hanoi Law Company in Hanoi; Nguyen Thi Ngoc Hanh, residing in Vinh Hai ward, Nha Trang city, Khanh Hoa province; and Ngo Van Lam, residing in Ngoc Hiep ward, Nha Trang city.All were charged with “tax evasion” as regulated at Article 161 of the 1999 Penal Code (revised in 2009). They are banned from leaving their residence in Hanoi and the country.The agency is expanding investigations on the case to clarify defendants’ offense.-VNA