Legal proceedings commenced against endangered animal protection violators
Illustrative image (Source: Reuters)
Dong Nai (VNA) – Police in the southern province of Dong Nai on January 13 decided to commence legal proceedings against a man for violating regulations on protection of endangered, precious and rare animals.
Tran Van Binh was arrested on December 26 while he was transporting a 21kg king cobra. He failed to prove the origin of the snake.
The 31-year-old man confessed that he was hired by a person to transport the cobra from Trang Bom district to a market in Vinh Tan commune, Vinh Cuu district for 200,000 VND (8.67 USD).
On January 9, local police also launched legal proceedings against 31-year-old Le Thi Kim Mo, residing in Vinh Cuu district, who was caught on December 30 transporting a 2.1kg pangolin.
The woman said she bought the pangolin at a price of 2.4 million VND and intended to sell it.
In 2019, the Education for Nature Vietnam (ENV) recorded 1,777 violations related to wild animal protection.
The figure includes 146 transporting, 979 trading and advertising, and 610 illegal captivity cases.
The penalty for trafficking, trading and capturing wild animals in 2019 was increased from the previous years./.