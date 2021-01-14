Environment Project helps improve land valuation capacity, land information system A conference was held in Hanoi on January 12 to review a project to enhance Vietnam’s capacity in land pricing and land information system basing on VietLIS – a software providing technical assistance in development of multi-purpose land information system.

Environment Vietnam cracks down on poaching of migratory birds The Biodiversity Conservation Agency is completing a draft directive on strengthening the management of migratory birds in Vietnam for submission to the Prime Minister for approval.

Environment Saline intrusion in Mekong Delta forecast to be severe during Tet A severe period of saltwater intrusion in the Mekong Delta due to lower water levels upstream is expected to fall from February 8 to 16 as Vietnam celebrates the Lunar New Year (Tet) festival.