Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

– The investigation agency of Ho Chi Minh City’s Police has started legal proceedings against eight defendants for illegally trading and storing drugs.The defendants are Vu Ngoc Van, born in 1976 from the northern province of Phu Tho, and Bui Van Diep, born in 1980 from Ho Chi Minh City, and six accomplices.Local police said Van, who had managed the drug ring, was caught red-handed on June 21 with 60 grams of methamphetamine. Diep – a drug supplier - was arrested the same day in Tang Nhon Phu A ward, Thu Duc district, HCM City.Phat – one of their accomplices – ran away with two kg of methamphetamine and 10,000 ecstasy pills. However, he was arrested by competent forces on June 26.Police seized a total of 12.6 kg of methamphetamine, 48 bricks of heroin (about 17kg), a gun, five bullets, a M67 grenade, two cars and others objects.The municipal People’s Committee and Police on August 19 presented certificates of merit to units that had contributed to busting the drug ring.-VNA