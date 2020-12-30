Legal proceedings started against COVID-19 Patient 1,440
Director of An Giang province’s Department of Public Security, Col. Dinh Van Noi, announced on December 30 that the department’s Investigation Security Agency has issued a decision to begin legal proceedings in a case of organising illegal entry into Vietnam in the local district of An Phu on December 24.
An area with a suspected COVID-19 case is sealed off (Illustrative photo: VNA)An Giang (VNA) - Director of An Giang province’s Department of Public Security, Col. Dinh Van Noi, announced on December 30 that the department’s Investigation Security Agency has issued a decision to begin legal proceedings in a case of organising illegal entry into Vietnam in the local district of An Phu on December 24.
Noi said that the investigation detected signs of criminal activity in the case, and decided to commence legal proceedings to expand investigations.
The province’s Department of Public Security is coordinating with the provincial Border Guard and An Phu district authorities in catching those that helped COVID-19 Patient 1,440 illegally enter Vietnam.
It is a complicated case of community concern and affects the entire country’s disease prevention efforts, he said.
He called on anyone who has information relating to the criminal ring to call 0947 664 882.
Earlier, after determining that Patient 1,440 had illegally entered Vietnam at An Phu district’s border with Cambodia and then travelled to Vinh Long province in a car, the provincial Department of Public Security coordinated with the Departments of Public Security of Vinh Long, Dong Thap, Soc Trang, Can Tho city and HCM City to trace people who had close contact with the patient.
Patient 1,440 entered Vietnam illegally with five other people, three of whom then tested positive for the coronavirus./.